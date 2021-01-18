ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) PT Raised to $9.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ARC Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on ARC Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ARC Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ARC Resources from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.13.

OTCMKTS:AETUF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.72. 3,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,850. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $6.01.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $217.81 million for the quarter. ARC Resources had a negative net margin of 65.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

