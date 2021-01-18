Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.25% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Arconic Corporation is a provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as architectural products to transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets. Arconic Corporation is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arconic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Arconic stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.29. 32,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,020. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.13. Arconic has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arconic will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arconic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,319,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arconic by 2,656.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after purchasing an additional 431,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arconic by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 175,821 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Arconic by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 728,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 170,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,148,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

