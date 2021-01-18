Arden Trust Co Has $144,000 Stake in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,499 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,444 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in National Oilwell Varco were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in National Oilwell Varco by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter worth about $1,931,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 652,814 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 183,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in National Oilwell Varco by 11.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171,144 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 18,027 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.75. 4,777,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,416,430. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.22.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). National Oilwell Varco had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of National Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised National Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

National Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

