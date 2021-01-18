Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Short Interest Update

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 77,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of ARTNA opened at $38.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41. Artesian Resources has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $40.26.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.74 million for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 19.23%.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $38,927.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,742.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 5,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $198,390.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.