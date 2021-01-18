ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $456.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $527.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.86. The firm has a market cap of $221.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. ASML has a 1 year low of $191.25 and a 1 year high of $546.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ASML by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,363,000 after buying an additional 332,369 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ASML by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,903,000 after buying an additional 170,980 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ASML by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 436,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,293,000 after buying an additional 107,678 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,347,501,000 after buying an additional 103,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,346,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,605,005,000 after buying an additional 101,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

