AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

AZN has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC raised AstraZeneca from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oddo Bhf raised AstraZeneca from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.80.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $51.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.72. The stock has a market cap of $134.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

