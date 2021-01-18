Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Outperform

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.37.
NYSE:AT traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.92. 654,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,450. The company has a market capitalization of $260.53 million, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.45. Atlantic Power has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.
Atlantic Power Company Profile
Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.
