Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Outperform

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.37.

NYSE:AT traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.92. 654,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,450. The company has a market capitalization of $260.53 million, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.45. Atlantic Power has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter. Atlantic Power had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Power will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

