Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director Sells $103,760.00 in Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $103,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ AAWW opened at $53.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average of $56.34. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $809.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.20 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.
About Atlas Air Worldwide
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
