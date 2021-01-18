Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director Sells $103,760.00 in Stock

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $103,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $53.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average of $56.34. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $809.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.20 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAWW shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.