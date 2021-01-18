Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,960 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 6.0% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $1,176,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $1,390,000. Bay Rivers Group raised its position in Microsoft by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 11,422 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 12,989 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.71.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $212.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,501,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

