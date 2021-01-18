Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Short Interest Update

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 749,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $38.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.40. Avnet has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $42.89. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.43, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. Analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Oleg Khaykin purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $290,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 5,219.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 8.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

