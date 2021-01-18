AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) Given a €24.84 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €24.84 ($29.22) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.08 ($27.15).

Shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) stock opened at €19.92 ($23.43) on Monday. AXA SA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($32.58). The business has a 50-day moving average of €19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of €17.74.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

