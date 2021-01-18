B. Riley Begins Coverage on BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI)

B. Riley started coverage on shares of BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ BIVI traded up $7.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.92. 4,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,470. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37. BioVie has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95.

In other BioVie news, Director Steve Gorlin purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $45,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,100 shares in the company, valued at $368,519. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc and changed its name to BioVie Inc in July 2016.

