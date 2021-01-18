Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on BKNIY. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Santander upgraded Bankinter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.
BKNIY stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $5.65. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99. Bankinter has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $6.99.
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃnea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.
Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.