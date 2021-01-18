Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BKNIY. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Santander upgraded Bankinter from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

BKNIY stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $5.65. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99. Bankinter has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $6.99.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃ­nea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.

