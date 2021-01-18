Barclays Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $116.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.56.

AAPL stock opened at $127.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $138.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

