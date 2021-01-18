Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L) (LON:BEG) Given New GBX 162 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L) (LON:BEG) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 162 ($2.12) in a report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L) in a report on Monday.

LON:BEG opened at GBX 104.50 ($1.37) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £133.64 million and a PE ratio of -209.00. Begbies Traynor Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57.33 ($0.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 117 ($1.53). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 92.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 90.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG.L)’s payout ratio is -600.00%.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

