Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank stock remained flat at $$6.86 on Monday.

Get Bendigo and Adelaide Bank alerts:

About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.