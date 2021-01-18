Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Societe Generale raised HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of HDELY stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,890. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.48.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

