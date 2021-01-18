Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Short Interest Up 18.4% in December

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 532,300 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the December 15th total of 449,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 636,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BIOC stock opened at $5.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. Biocept has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $71.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 114.46% and a negative net margin of 237.01%.

Several research firms have commented on BIOC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Biocept in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 83,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.62% of Biocept as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

