Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at CIBC

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its target price raised by CIBC from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on Bird Construction from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

OTCMKTS:BIRDF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $6.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.