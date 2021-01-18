BitcoinV (BTCV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17,101.77

BitcoinV (CURRENCY:BTCV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last seven days, BitcoinV has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One BitcoinV coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinV has a market capitalization of $17,101.77 and approximately $1.00 worth of BitcoinV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007243 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007155 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 55.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000161 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoinV Coin Profile

BitcoinV (CRYPTO:BTCV) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2019. BitcoinV’s total supply is 3,963,900 coins. BitcoinV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_v and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinV is www.bitcoinv.org . The official message board for BitcoinV is medium.com/@support_43415

Buying and Selling BitcoinV

