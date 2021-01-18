Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

BLMN traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $21.46. 130,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,800. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,500.00. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,068.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 134.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 288.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.