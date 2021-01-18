BMO Capital Markets Raises Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Price Target to $15.00

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Aphria from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on Aphria from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Aphria from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aphria from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aphria presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.23.

Shares of NASDAQ APHA opened at $12.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45. Aphria has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $14.01.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.75 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. Aphria’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aphria will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Aphria in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aphria in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aphria during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aphria by 22.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aphria during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria, Inc engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma.

