Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Director Buys C$31,906.80 in Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink purchased 12,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.66 per share, with a total value of C$31,906.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,168,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,084,254.81.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) alerts:

On Tuesday, January 12th, George Frederick Fink purchased 3,800 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.84 per share, with a total value of C$10,788.20.

On Tuesday, December 29th, George Frederick Fink acquired 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,200.00.

On Monday, December 21st, George Frederick Fink purchased 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,322.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, George Frederick Fink purchased 7,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,040.00.

Shares of TSE:BNE opened at C$2.68 on Monday. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.64 and a 52-week high of C$4.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.48 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.58, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$29.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post -0.6705227 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BNE shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.20 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$2.28.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.