BOScoin (BOS) Price Tops $0.0008

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. BOScoin has a total market cap of $673,198.91 and approximately $339.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 38.9% lower against the US dollar. One BOScoin token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOScoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 48.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOS is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOScoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOScoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.