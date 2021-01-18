Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 100 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Pritchard Capital downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.39.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $1,284,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,497,235.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.30, for a total value of $230,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,520.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 176,499 shares of company stock worth $42,585,242 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $213.14. 8,525,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,436,660. The company has a market cap of $195.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.65, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.79. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

