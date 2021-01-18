Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $703,000 Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 7.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 52.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Unilever by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

UL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,020. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average is $59.76. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.