Boston Trust Walden Corp Invests $210,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth approximately $65,016,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 11.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,741,000 after buying an additional 338,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,638,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,338,000 after buying an additional 291,140 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at $30,089,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $28,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.86.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCK stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.42. The company had a trading volume of 901,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.79. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $187.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

