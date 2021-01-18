Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 117 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,012,541,000 after buying an additional 712,842 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,635,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,858,000 after purchasing an additional 629,903 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $896,587,000 after purchasing an additional 582,990 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $55,615,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.57.

ECL traded down $1.66 on Monday, hitting $210.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,440. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The firm has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.62.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.