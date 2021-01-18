Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases Shares of 2,787 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in CSX by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at $63,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

CSX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.42. 220,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,105,680. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $97.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.