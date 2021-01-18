Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,146,000 after purchasing an additional 966,040 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,683,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,109,000 after purchasing an additional 741,517 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,316,000 after buying an additional 740,675 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,682,000 after buying an additional 600,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.19 on Monday, reaching $210.75. 4,182,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,073,951. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.01 and a 200 day moving average of $178.08.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

