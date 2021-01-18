Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 11,670 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,670 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,972,000 after acquiring an additional 171,503 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 31,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 379,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $60.13. The company had a trading volume of 170,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,980. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.12. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $61.19.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

