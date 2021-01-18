BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Shares of BBIO traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.61. The stock had a trading volume of 435,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,890. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $71.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.89. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 0.82.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. Equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,654,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 60,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $3,945,393.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,965,871.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,143 shares of company stock worth $6,791,563 over the last ninety days. 40.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,627,000 after purchasing an additional 561,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,786,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,387 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,353,000 after acquiring an additional 278,834 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 264,132 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

