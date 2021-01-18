Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter valued at $37,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 122.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $42.17 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.