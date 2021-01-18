British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BTLCY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded British Land from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Peel Hunt downgraded British Land to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded British Land from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Get British Land alerts:

OTCMKTS:BTLCY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 22,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,470. British Land has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $7.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from British Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.