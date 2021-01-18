Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVRDF traded up $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $28.21. 158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.22. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $28.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.00.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bureau Veritas (BVRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.