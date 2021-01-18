Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Short Interest Update

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 152,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of CLBS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 195,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,280. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 119.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,146 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

