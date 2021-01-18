Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB) Senior Officer Sells C$72,014.40 in Stock

Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB) Senior Officer Kristian Dagsaan sold 33,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.16, for a total transaction of C$72,014.40.

CXB stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.58. The company had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,942. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.58. Calibre Mining Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.30 and a 12-month high of C$0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CXB shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$3.00 price target on Calibre Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on Calibre Mining and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.30 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.