Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco Co. (CCO.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCO. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of CCO opened at C$16.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market cap of C$6.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,373.33. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of C$7.69 and a twelve month high of C$18.91.

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$379.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

