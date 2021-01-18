Canadian General Investments, Ltd (CGI.TO) (TSE:CGI) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.81

Shares of Canadian General Investments, Ltd (CGI.TO) (TSE:CGI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$36.81 and last traded at C$35.78, with a volume of 320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$35.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$746.41 million and a P/E ratio of 13.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.08.

Canadian General Investments, Ltd (CGI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CGI)

Canadian General Investments Limited (CGI) is a closed-end investment fund focused on medium- to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. The Company’s objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains and appropriate income generating instruments.

