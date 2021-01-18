Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target to $24.20

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $24.20 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TLRY. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tilray from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.60 to $4.77 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tilray from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.97.

Tilray stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. Tilray has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.02.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 77.77% and a negative net margin of 259.60%. The firm had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $44,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,658 shares in the company, valued at $187,512.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $2,972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,992,300 shares in the company, valued at $74,242,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,600 shares of company stock worth $3,038,220 over the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilray by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tilray by 10.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tilray by 18.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tilray by 345.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tilray by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

