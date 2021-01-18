Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cardinal Energy from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Cardinal Energy stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.76. 20,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,012. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.