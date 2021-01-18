CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Sasha King Sells 9,875 Shares

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Sasha King sold 9,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $864,556.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CDNA opened at $88.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.63 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $90.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.23.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDNA. Raymond James lifted their target price on CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 306.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 20.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CareDx during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CareDx by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

