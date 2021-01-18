Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Holdings Cut by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 14,195 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,844,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $40.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.75.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

