Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

CATY opened at $36.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $38.36.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. The company had revenue of $147.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $251,131.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $98,364.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,911 shares in the company, valued at $7,399,864.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,466 shares of company stock worth $644,214. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

