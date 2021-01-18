CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Short Interest Update

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 836,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $133.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.32. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $146.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.60.

In other news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,132,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $374,431,000 after purchasing an additional 26,180 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,303,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $275,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,758,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,697,000 after purchasing an additional 61,276 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,651,000 after purchasing an additional 352,850 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 939,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,339,000 after purchasing an additional 157,186 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

