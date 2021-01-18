CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is $0.17. CF Industries reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 76%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.61 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. TheStreet downgraded CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CF Industries from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

In other news, Director Celso L. White bought 815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CF. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,969,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,417,000 after purchasing an additional 256,168 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.56. The stock had a trading volume of 197,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,930. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.28.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CF Industries (CF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.