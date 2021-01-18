Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CGIFF. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.15.

OTCMKTS:CGIFF traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.50. 9,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,930. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $8.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $4.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

