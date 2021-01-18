Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have C$9.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.17.

Shares of CHE.UN stock opened at C$6.99 on Friday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of C$3.26 and a one year high of C$11.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of C$648.40 million and a P/E ratio of -4.19.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$345.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is -50.90%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

