CIBC Boosts Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$31.00

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$23.50 to C$29.50 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) stock opened at C$26.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$24.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.78. Aritzia Inc. has a one year low of C$9.20 and a one year high of C$26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

In other Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total transaction of C$195,007.02.

About Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

