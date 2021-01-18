CIBC Trims Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Target Price to C$46.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATD.B. TD Securities lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.73.

ATD.B opened at C$37.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$42.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.31. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$30.40 and a 1-year high of C$47.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

